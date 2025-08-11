Fawad Khan-Vaani Kapoor's 'Abir Gulaal' to release worldwide except India on Aug 29

Mumbai: Months after its India release was stalled following the Pahalgam terror attack, romantic drama movie "Abir Gulaal", starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, is now set to hit overseas screens on August 29.

A source close to the film said the movie, which was earlier titled "Abir Gulaal", will release in theatres in over 75 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

"'Abir Gulaal' will be releasing on August 29 worldwide except India. It is releasing in 75+ countries like UK, UAE, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand," the source told PTI.

In the UK, the film will be distributed by Indian Stories Limited.

The movie, directed by Aarti S Bagdi, was slated for release in India on May 9 but found itself at the centre of a huge controversy in the aftermath of April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in south Kashmir, in which 26 people lost their lives.

Many trade organisations, including All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western lndia Cine Employees (FWICE), reiterated their call for a ban on Pakistani artists in the Indian film industry.

The release of the film, which would have marked Khan's comeback to Bollywood, was cancelled.

Khan's social media accounts, along with those of many other prominent Pakistani actors, including Hania, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, were also blocked in India.

Hostilities between India and Pakistan escalated further after Indian armed forces carried out strikes on nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7, in an operation codenamed Operation Sindoor.

"Abir Gulaal" is produced by Vivek Agrawal. It also features Lisa Haydon, Ridhi Dogra, Parmeet Sethi and veteran actor Farida Jalal.

The film is described as a "feel-good, fiery romance about unexpected connections, second chances, and learning to make space for love".

"When spirited Gulaal (Kapoor) escapes an arranged marriage and lands in London, she crashes into the life of Abir Singh (Khan)— a guarded restaurateur with a complicated past. Their lives collide through chaos, dance classes, and unexpected late-night rescues.

"What begins as rivalry slowly simmers into something deeper neither is ready for. But love demands more than chemistry — it asks them both to heal, forgive, and grow," according to the official logline.

Recently, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's "Sardaar Ji 3” was released in overseas territories amid controversy over the casting of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir.

The film was released worldwide on June 27, except in India.

At the time, Dosanjh had defended the decision, saying the movie's producers are already facing losses due to ban on Pakistani artists in India and in such a scenario, it is justified to release the film overseas.