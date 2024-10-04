Faye Dunaway joins supernatural thriller 'The Evilry'

Los Angeles: Hollywood veteran Faye Dunaway has joined the cast of a supernatural thriller film, titled "The Evilry".

Dunaway, known for starring in Hollywood classics such as "Bonnie and Clyde", "The Thomas Crown Affair", "Chinatown" and "Network", will feature alongside Billy Zane, Brec Bassinger, Elena Kampouris, Dylan Walsh, Tony Pierce, Evan Ross, Marissa Reyes, and Teri Polo, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The 83-year-old actor will portray the role of Anastasia, a spiritualist in the town, who acts as a bridge of enlightenment coming to the aid of Crystal (Bassinger) guiding her to the revelation behind her cousin (Kampouris) and her Dark Secret.

Written and directed by Alexander Garcia, the film is produced by Multi-Valence productions, Allegheny Image Factory, Callosum Studios, AMAC Placement and ZaZa Rev Motion Pictures.

Dunaway most recently featured in documentary "Faye", which was released earlier this year.