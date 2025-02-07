FDCI India Men’s Weekend 2025 to commence on February 15

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The third edition of India Men’s Weekend will be held on February 15 and February 16 in Jaipur, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) announced on Friday.

A two-day celebration of India’s burgeoning menswear design landscape, the upcoming edition will be hosted at Diggi Palace, a press release said.

Renowned designers like Rajesh Pratap Singh, JJ Valaya, Shantanu & Nikhil, Ashish N Soni, Varun Bahl, Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna, Siddartha Tytler, and Nitin Bal Chauhan, will present their collections.

The lineup also includes Samant Chauhan, Mandira Wirk, Antar Agni, Bloni, Countrymade, Khanijo, Sahil Aneja, Pawan Sachdeva, Rohit Kamra, Nirmooha, Mahima Mahajan, Nikita Mhaisalkar, Vivek Karunakaran, Dhruv Vaish, Manoviraj Khosla, SNOB, Nought One and Arjan Dugal.

FDCI chairman Sunil Sethi said the fashion gala has become the biggest platform for the country’s finest menswear designers.

"We are thrilled to host another edition of FDCI India Men’s Weekend in Jaipur, a city that beautifully represents heritage and modernity just like the menswear we will be showcasing.

"The choice of Diggi Palace as the venue underscores our commitment to celebrating India’s rich cultural heritage while paving the way for contemporary design innovations... We look forward to an unforgettable showcase this year," Sethi said.

The inaugural edition of India Men’s Weekend was organised in Goa in 2023 and returned for the second edition in 2024. PTI ATR RB RB