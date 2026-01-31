FDCI India Men’s Weekend to commence on February 7 in Jaipur

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The fourth edition of India Men’s Weekend will be held on February 7 and February 8 in Jaipur, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) announced on Saturday.

The two-day showcase will bring together India's leading and emerging menswear designers in a redefined, immersive format dedicated exclusively to men's fashion, according to a press release.

It will take place at Diggi Palace.

Renowned designers like Rajesh Pratap Singh, JJ Valaya, Ashish N Soni, Varun Bahl, Siddartha Tytler, and Nitin Bal Chauhan, will present their collections.

The post was shared by FDCI on its official Instagram handle.

It featured the entire schedule of the showcases.

The last edition of the fashion event was also held in Jaipur between February 15 and 16, 2025.