FDCI presents 'Legacy of Craft' celebrating craftsmanship and culture

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) celebrated "craftsmanship and culture" by presenting "Legacy of Craft" at The Kunj, New Delhi’s newly inaugurated cultural destination dedicated to celebrating India’s artisanal heritage.

Designers such as Divyam Mehta, Payal Jain, Samant Chauhan, Suket Dhir, and Upavita, presented their work with "Indian craft legacies into contemporary expressions, bringing heritage techniques like Kantha, Chikankari, hand embroidery on Bhagalpuri silks, hand block print, Ikat, and Chanderi", according to a press release.

Karigar Sangam showcased over 100 masterpieces created by National Awardees, Shilp Gurus, and master artisans, where visitors not only admired but also purchased directly from the creators—reflecting a deepening appreciation for India’s craft traditions.

Smt Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, was the chief guest of the event. Other attendees included Smt. Neerja Sekhar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Rohit Kansal, Additional Secretary, MOT, Mugdha Sinha (IAS- MD, ITDC), Smt. Shubhra - trade advisor and Ms. Apoorva Srivastava, Ambassador to the Slovak Republic.

Amrit Raj, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, said The Kunj "has been conceived as both a cultural beacon and a dynamic commercial hub." “The Kunj has been conceived as both a cultural beacon and a dynamic commercial hub. Through curated exhibitions, retail spaces, live demonstrations, and cultural programming, it will serve as a permanent destination to celebrate the spirit of ‘Handmade in India, Crafted for the World.’ ‘Legacy of Craft’ was a befitting event to this vision, showcasing how India’s timeless craft traditions continue to inspire and thrive.” Sunil Sethi, Chairman of FDCI, added, “The Kunj is a landmark initiative of DC Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles, envisioned to spotlight India’s artisanal legacy. FDCI was delighted to curate ‘Legacy of Craft’ as part of this initiative, bringing together designers, artisans, and performers in one holistic evening of creativity. I was delighted to see people not just appreciating but also purchasing at Karigar Sangam and other shops, reaffirming the vitality of our crafts. The evening truly reflected how heritage, fashion, and culture can come together to create a meaningful experience.” PTI ATR ATR BK BK