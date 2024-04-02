Felicity Huffman to appear in 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' season two

Los Angeles, Apr 2 (PTI) Actor Felicity Huffman is set to appear in a guest role in the second season of “Criminal Minds: Evolution”.

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, Huffman will portray Dr. Jill Gideon, a biological psychiatrist who is an ex-wife of Jason Gideon, earlier played by Mandy Patinkin in the show from American streamer Paramount+.

The role marks the first major network series opportunity for the former "Desperate Housewives" since her involvement in the college admissions scandal that broke in 2019. Huffman served 11 days in jail for paying USD 15,000 to rig her daughter’s SAT scores.

In the second season of “Criminal Minds: Evolution”, Huffman will feature alongside AJ Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, Ryan-James Hatanaka, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster.

As per the makers, Huffman's character will agree to "help FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit investigate a murderous conspiracy theory".

Huffman is best known for her role of Lynette Scavo in drama series "Desperate Housewives".