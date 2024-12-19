Felicity Jones to star in Formula One series from Amazon MGM Studios

Los Angeles, Dec 19 (PTI) Amazon MGM Studios is developing a Formula One series that will feature British star Felicity Jones in the lead role.

Jones, known for critically-acclaimed performances in movies such as "Like Crazy", "The Theory of Everything", "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and "On the Basis of Sex", will also executive produce the show, titled "One".

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Amazon MGM Studios is developing the project for streaming service Prime Video, although it has not been officially ordered yet.

“One” will focus on a failing family-owned racing team, led by Jones’ character, as it contends with fierce personalities, ever-changing rivals and multi-million-dollar stakes.

Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, the Oscar nominated screenwriters of Alfonso Cuaron's “Children of Men” as well as the first Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie "Iron Man", will pen and executive produce the series.

The duo earlier created and executive produced "The Expanse" for Prime Video.

Bedrock Entertainment will produce "One". Jones will also produce alongside her brother Alexander Jones for their Piecrust Pictures banner.

Jones recently earned a Golden Globes nomination for "The Brutalist", co-starring Oscar winner Adrien Brody. She will also be seen in feature films "Night Train" and "Oh. What. Fun.". PTI RB RB