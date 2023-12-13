Fell in love with process of character development after 'Gehraiyaan': Ananya Panday

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Actor Ananya Panday on Wednesday said she fell in love with the process of developing a character after working on her 2022 modern relationship drama "Gehraiyaan".

Daughter of actor Chunky Panday and costume designer Bhavana Pandey, Ananya made her film debut with 2019's rom-com "Student of the Year 2".

The "Dream Girl 2" actor said she realised she had a long journey ahead after she saw herself on the big screen for the first time.

"I was actually a student when I did 'Student of the Year 2'. I was 18, just out of school. I just wanted to be a heroine, sing and dance, and look beautiful. I was just having fun in my first film. When I saw myself on the big screen, I realised I have a lot to learn and a long way to go.

"Luckily, I received a lot of love and acceptance from the audience. That has motivated me in my journey so far. My film 'Gehraiyaan', I think that changed everything for me. That actually made me an actor somewhere. I fell in love with the process of character development. Since then, there has been no looking back for me," Ananya said during a session on the first day of Agenda AajTak 2023 here.

The 25-year-old also said she is a "hopeless romantic" and that she would opt for a love marriage when time comes.

"The benchmark for love is very high for me because of the relationship my parents share. Their relationship is based on love, respect and trust. I don't think anything less than that will be ok for me. Love makes the world go around. Love is very important, it keeps you grounded. It makes you happy, I love love," she added.

Ananya will next be seen in "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan", set to start streaming on Netflix from December 26. PTI RDS RDS RDS