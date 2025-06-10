Felt pain of a retaliatory lawsuit: Blake Lively after judges dismisses Justin Baldoni's defamation case

Los Angeles, Jun 10 (PTI) Hollywood actor Blake Lively has made a rare social media statement, admitting to feeling "pain" and “manufactured shame” amid her bitter legal battle with her "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni.

On Monday, a US district judge dismissed Baldoni's USD 400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively after she sued him for sexual harassment and retaliation.

In a post on her Instagram Stories, Lively said women who speak up for their safety are often targeted by a retaliatory lawsuit.

“Last week, I stood proudly alongside 19 organisations united in defending women’s rights to speak up for their safety. Like so many others, I’ve felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us. While the suit against me was defeated, so many don’t have the resources to fight back,” Lively wrote.

“I’m more resolved than ever to continue to stand for every woman’s right to have a voice in protecting themselves, including their safety, their integrity, their dignity and their story. There are protections out there. Check out some of the incredible organisations below for resources and information," she added.

In the post, Lively shared a list of 19 organisations that provide support and resources to help women stand up for their rights.

On Monday, US District Court Judge Lewis Liman's ruled that Baldoni and can't sue Lively for defamation over claims she made in her lawsuit, because allegations made in a lawsuit are exempt from libel claims. Lively had sued Baldoni in late December, reported Associated Press.

Liman also ruled that Baldoni's claims that Lively stole creative control of the film didn't count as extortion under California law.

While Lively was accused in the lawsuit of threatening to refuse to promote the film, Wayfarer does “not allege facts showing that Lively had an obligation to promote the film or to approve marketing materials,” Liman wrote.

Baldoni's legal team can revise the lawsuit if they want to pursue different claims related to whether Lively breached a contract, the judge said.

Liman also dismissed Baldoni's defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, which had reported on Lively's sexual harassment allegations.

Baldoni, who had also directed "It Ends With Us", is yet to comment on the latest development in his legal tussle with Lively. PTI RB RB RB