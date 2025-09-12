Female friendships should be celebrated more: Tamannah Bhatia, Diana Penty on new Prime Video show

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) Actors Tamannah Bhatia and Diana Penty say they instantly embraced the idea of "Do You Wanna Partner" as the show celebrates the beauty of female friendships in a professional setting.

The Prime Video show follows the journey of two best friends, Shikha and Anahita (played by Bhatia and Penty), as they embark on an ambitious venture to start their own alcohol brand.

"I think female friendships are a rarity. But when they are good, they are beautiful. I’m really lucky to have the coolest bunch of girlfriends and I’m very happy that I’m doing a show where we are celebrating female friendships," Bhatia told PTI in an interview.

Citing the example of her favourate movies like “The Devil Wears Prada,” “Legally Blonde,” and “Mean Girls”, Bhatia said the show also explores the bond of its leads in the work space. She said such stories are not often explored on the screen, not just in India but also internationally. "Now, 'Devil Vs Prada 2’ is coming, but there are few such stories and reasons best known to people who are making these movies,” Bhatia, 35, said.

Penty said the genre has a great “potential” in India but there are not enough makers who have taken that chance.

"I personally feel there is so much potential in this genre. I don't want to call it a genre, but there is enough of an audience out there for girls that would enjoy watching female friendship on screen, as much as guys and girls would enjoy watching guy friendship.

"Why should it be that the audience has to be only females to enjoy such friendship? This (‘Do You Wanna Partner’) is not treated like a typical chick flick. I think the guys can enjoy it as there’s a great potential in it. I think people haven’t given it a shot, maybe only after this period, they will,” the 39-year-old actor said.

Penty added what sets “Do You Wanna Partner” from other female friendship narratives is that it talks about them in a workspace.

"I’m trying to think of the things that I’ve watched recently like female friends getting together to do business or anything that has to do with female friends, I’ve not seen anything. It is rare and it was a new space, something different for us as well and something new,” the “Cocktail” actor said.

Both Bhatia and Penty feel fortunate to have cultivated friendships within the industry. Their common circle of friends in Hindi cinema includes Mrunal Thakur, Kajal Aggarwal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rasha Thadani, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Huma Qureshi.

“When we meet, we don't advise each other on work. We're only listening to each other's life stories,problems and we’re sharing each other's joys and sorrows,” Bhatia said.

Echoing this sentiment, Penty added, “Sometimes we talk rubbish and nonsense things. We want to disconnect from it (work), and you don’t want to talk about work. Might as well hang out, chill, and have fun.” “Do You Wanna Partner”, directed by Archit Kumar and Collin D’Cunha, also stars Jaaved Jaafery, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha. It is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment.

Bhatia, who has worked extensively in the South industry, has an exciting slate of Hindi films in pipeline like Vishal Bhardwaj’s next film, “Ranger” with Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty’s Rakesh Maria biopic with John Abraham, and “Vvan” with Sidharth Malhotra. These movies come after a slew of special songs in big-ticket movies like “Raid 2”, “Vedaa”, and “Stree 2”.

“I use every opportunity to put out my skills and ability to metamorphosize into anything, and that's what I enjoy the most. Everything is in good time. I feel I'm more ready today than ever before because on one hand, I’ve the experience of 20 years and on the other side, I’ve the excitement of someone who's almost starting off.

"It's a really good, and it's a great time to have all the opportunities I’ve right now,” the actor, who has previously acted in Hindi films like “Himmatwala”, “Babli Bouncer” and “Lust Stories 2”, said.

Penty said she is keen to do an out-an-out action film.

"I want to take it off my list before I'm over the hill, and can't lift my arm to do an action role. I've done a little bit of action here and there. But I think they don't make enough of those for women, so that is something that could be explored,” she said.

Bhatia said her aspiration is to be a Sanjay Leela Bhansali heroine.

"I love Bhansali ji's universe, I think that's one thing I want to do. I'm never ever going anywhere. Once I'm 80 and I've a stick on, I'll still be on some set because that's how I'm designed. But one thing I would really want to do in life is be in the Bhansali universe," she said.