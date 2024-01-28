'Fighter' nearing Rs 100 crore-mark at box office

New Delhi: Action film "Fighter" has raised Rs 93.40 crore in three days of its release, the makers said on Sunday.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, "Fighter" is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

Released on Thursday ahead of the 75th Republic Day, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

"Fighter" had collected Rs 24.60 on day one and followed it up with Rs 41.20 crore on day two, bringing its total to Rs 65.80 crore. It added Rs 27.60 crore on day three.

"With amazing word of mouth, 'Fighter' has been garnering immense love from the audience and the critics. With a great box office run, the film collected Rs 27.60 crore on the 3rd day, Saturday.

"Remarkably, the 3rd day collection of the film is higher than the Thursday and the film is maintaining a fabulous trajectory for a huge weekend. With this the film has reached a total collection of Rs 93.40 crore in just 3 days and today, Sunday is trending amazingly well," according to a press note from the makers.

"Fighter" also features Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Rishabh Sawhney. The movie is presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures.