'Fighter' not an easy film to make, says director Siddharth Anand

Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) Director Siddharth Anand on Monday said the team of his upcoming film "Fighter" has left no stone unturned to make the movie, billed as India's first aerial action magnum opus.

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, the movie is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

"Fighter", presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, will hit the screens on January 25 on the Republic Day weekend.

At the film's trailer launch fan meet event on the occasion of the 76th Army Day, Anand thanked his cast and crew for their constant support.

"Come on January 25 to cheer and love the film. We have given it our all. It is not an easy film. I've made a decent amount of action films but this has been another journey altogether.

"Everyone has helped us, it's a team effort, this is not a one-man show. Everybody has contributed towards the film. My team is still at the studios giving (final) touches. I want to thank everyone in my team and everyone here," said the filmmaker, known for action films "Pathaan" and "War".

Roshan said he is grateful to have got the opportunity to be part of "Fighter".

"(I'm thankful) For the opportunity to be working with someone as crazy and as passionate as Sid Anand is, somebody as courageous, passionate, and insane as Anil sir.

"Ajit and Viacom to be as crazy and insane to back and empower preposterous and ridiculous visions such as 'Fighter'. I feel incredibly blessed to be surrounded by human beings, who have given everything of themselves for the sake of great cinema," the actor said.

Kapoor said he had a great experience working on the film.

"It has been a phenomenal journey and I hope this journey continues even after the release. This film has taught me discipline, selfless work. Today is Army Day, it is a great day to launch the trailer. I'm overwhelmed with the reaction and it is a pleasure working with Hrithik, Sid, and all of them," he said.

Padukone gave the event a miss.

"Fighter" also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Sanjeeda Sheikh. PTI KKP RDS RDS