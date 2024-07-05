Fills my heart with pride: SRK on team India's victory parade

Mumbai, Jul 5 (PTI) Superstar Shah Rukh had a heartwarming message for the Indian men's cricket team, who took a victory lap at the Wankhede stadium on Thursday after winning the T20 World Cup.

The actor, who owns IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, was overjoyed to see the men in blue happy as they danced and shared their happiness with the spectators gathered to celebrate the return of the heroes back home. In an X post, SRK wrote, "Seeing the boys so happy and emotional fills my heart with pride…. As Indians this is such an amazing moment - to see our boys take us to such great heights!!! Love u all my Team India… and now dance away all night long.

Boys in Blue take away all the blues!" The "Pathaan" star also congratulated the BCCI and its head Jay Shah.

"Congratulations to the @BCCI, @JayShah and the entire support staff that has worked tirelessly behind the scenes so that our boys could soar!!" Not just Shah Rukh, Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann and Sanjana Sanghi also congratulated the champions, who won the T20 World Cup last Saturday when they defeated South Africa by just seven runs. PTI RDS BK BK