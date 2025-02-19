Film Chhaava to be tax-free in Madhya Pradesh: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Feb 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday announced that the period drama ‘Chhaava’, based on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji, would be tax-free in the state.

Yadav made the announcement while addressing a programme in Jabalpur. It also came on the 395th birth anniversary of Maratha Empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, sacrificed his life for the country and religion while enduring all sorts of torture.

“A movie named Chhaava, based on his life, has been released. When such an excellent movie is made, why should we collect tax on it? I want to announce that from now on, Chhaava will be tax-free in the state,” said Yadav.

The movie, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. Kaushal has played the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the film. PTI ADU NR