Film City contributes Rs 5 lakh for flood relief in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) The state-owned Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari or `Film City' has contributed Rs 5 lakh towards relief measures for flood-affected people of Maharashtra, Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced on Friday.

He was speaking at a program to mark the 48th anniversary of the Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation, popularly known as Film City or Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, in Goregaon here.

"It is important that we all stand in solidarity with the flood-hit farmers. The Chitranagari has donated Rs 5 lakh for the relief work. I appreciate the employees of Chitranagari for their noble decision to donate the prize money received by the Chitranagari Festival Committee at the state-level Ganeshotsav competition towards flood relief," Shelar said.

The corporation celebrated its 48th anniversary with a series of events, including a tree plantation drive, inauguration of an ambulance and launch of N D Studio's mobile app and Chitranagari Dashboard.

Managing director Swati Mhase Patil, Joint MD Prashant Sajnikkar and other officers were present on the occasion.

Shelar praised Chitranagari's journey over the past 48 years and stressed the need to embrace new technologies in the run-up to its golden jubilee. "During the golden jubilee year, the invaluable contribution of artists, technicians and all stakeholders associated with Chitranagari should be recognised. Training workshops should also be organised to broaden the perspectives of officers and employees regarding cinema and the arts," he suggested. PTI ND KRK