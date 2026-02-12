Film industry realised audience wants to see me on big screen: Sunny Deol BO success

Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Riding high on the back to back success of "Gadar 2" and "Border 2", superstar star Sunny Deol on Thursday said the Hindi film industry has finally taken notice of the fact that audiences want to see him in theatres.

At the success press conference of “Border 2”, Deol expressed gratitude where was the audience “hiding” during his quieter years.

“Where were the (audience) hiding all these years. It’s a lovely thing (that audiences are going to theatres to watch his film). I tell everyone to work hard, love your profession and keep going and don't get disheartened. Time is one such thing which comes and goes no one knows.

"I’m grateful and thankful for the blessing from waheguru. Wherever I go people meet with so much love. I guess the industry also came to know that if the audience wants to see me then why not make films,” the 68-year-old actor said.

Deol recalled an emotional moment in London when a fan touched his feet in respect for his portrayal of a soldier in the 1997 film, “Border”.

“When I did 'Border', I didn't know it would impact the audience in such a manner. Later, I realised how unknowingly we give back good things to society. Almost all films of mine are like these only and have some message in it. The audience enjoys these films when they come out of theatres, they want to be like the characters,” he said.

“Earlier also, our films were a reflection of our society, both good and bad... Now, we say, it's a true story but earlier films were based on (true) incidents. Like, my father’s films, ‘Lalkaar’ and ‘Haqiqat’ from where the excitement started off for such films, then I did 'Border',” the actor added.

A sequel to Deol’s 1997 blockbuster “Border”, the movie released in theatres on January 23. Backed by T-Series and J P Films, “Border 2” has collected over Rs 426 crores worldwide.

Asked about the trend of filmmakers inflating box office figures in Bollywood, Producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series said they have maintained transparency.

“Everyone has their own way in which they announce numbers. But there are certain things that should not happen and the way (inflated) numbers are reported,” he said.

“When we opened advance booking for ‘Border 2’ Sunny sir asked me, 'Everything is normal with our film?’ We often hear people book tickets to promote the film but we at T-series don’t indulge in it. I told Sunny sir it is organic (numbers),” Kumar said.

“If you create anything fishy, it will immediately get noticed in advance and that disparity is visible. I’m happy that this is our real numbers film, which people have loved so much,” he added.

Deol said he is excited about his upcoming slate of films including “Lahore 1947”, and “Gabru”.

“Lahore 1947” is a period drama also featuring Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi, and is set to release on August 13. The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan under his production banner Aamir Khan Productions.

“Gabru” is an action-drama film directed by Shashank Udapurkar “I’ve ‘Lahore 1947’ up for release, then I’ve a lovely film titled ‘Gabru’, which I will put out on a few screens. It’s a character I love. It’s a story about this man who comes from a small town to a city with a hope to do something and how he gets consumed by the big city, it’s an emotional film,” Deol said.

"Border 2" also features Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana.