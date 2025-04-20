Film industry should adopt Vincy's stand of not working with those using drugs: Minister Rajesh

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 20 (PTI) Kerala Excise Minister M B Rajesh on Sunday said everyone in the film industry should be able to take the "brave stand", as done by actress Vincy Aloshious, that they will not work with those using drugs or narcotic substances.

Praising Vincy for her "brave and determined" stand, Rajesh said it was the responsibility of the film industry, and the organisations which are part of it, to ensure that people like her are not isolated or sidelined over the stand taken by them.

"I spoke to Vincy Aloshious. I praised her for the brave and determined stand taken by her that she will not work with those using drugs. Everyone in the film industry should be ready to come forward and adopt this stand.

"It is the responsibility of the film industry and the various cinema organisations to ensure that such individuals are not isolated or sidelined over the stand taken by them," the minister told reporters here.

He also said that Vincy assured him that she would cooperate with the investigation in connection with the allegations made by her and that she was ready to give her statement wherever required.

Rajesh also reiterated that the state police and Excise department were battling the drug menace and no sector will be given any special consideration or exemption as part of the efforts to fully free Kerala from the influence of narcotic substances.

"Neither the cinema field nor celebrities will be given any special consideration in the matter as the use of drugs is being seen as a social evil. It will be dealt with strictly. It will be stamped out with an iron fist, as I said in the past," the minister asserted.

In this endeavour to free the state from the influence of drugs, all information which would help in achieving the goal would be welcome and will be taken seriously, he added.

Vincy has lodged a complaint with the Film Chamber, alleging that actor Shine Tom Chacko behaved "inappropriately" with her under the influence of drugs.

Although she has also reported the incident to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), she has not filed a police complaint. PTI HMP HMP ROH