Film on Kanhaiya Lal murder case to hit screens on June 27

Jaipur, May 3 (PTI) "Gyanvapi Files: A Tailor's Murder Story", a film based on the Kanhaiya Lal murder case that rocked Rajasthan's Udaipur as well as the rest of India in 2022, will release on June 27, its producer Amit Jani said on Saturday.

"The film is a dramatic retelling of the brutal murder of Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal, an incident that sent shockwaves across the nation. More than a recreation of the crime, the film delves into the mindset behind the act, the institutional response and the society's silence," Jani told reporters here.

Directed by Bharat S Shrinate, the film starring Vijay Raaz and Preeti Jhangiani in key roles will be released on 4,500 screens globally, including the UK, the US and Dubai, Jani said.

Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death at his tailoring shop in the busy Hathipole area of Udaipur in June 2022 by two cleaver-wielding men for allegedly supporting a social media post against Islam, an incident that sent shockwaves across the country.

The National Investigation Agency is investigating the case. PTI SDA ARI