Film on sacrifices J&K police personnel to begin shooting next month

Srinagar: Producer Imtiyaz Bhat has announced a Bollywood movie to highlight the sacrifices of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the shooting for the film will begin next month.

Advertisment

The film titled "DGP Kashmir" is being made to highlight the sacrifices of J&K Police, Bhat said.

"For the first time in the history of Bollywood, a featured film is being shot on the sacrifices of J&K Police," he said.

He said the shooting for the movie will commence the next month and would feature a big Bollywood star cast.

Advertisment

The movie will be produced under the banner of Wave Film and Vardhan Film Productions. The production house is in talks with various actors to play lead roles in the movie.

The producer said it is a solemn moment for the country to depict the umpteen sacrifices of J&K police.

“Jammu and Kashmir police holds great significance in the country and it is a solemn moment to for us start a movie that portrays the countless sacrifices of JK police for their bravery and dedication who laid their lives to maintain law and order and protect people of J&K while combating terrorism,’ Bhat said.

The film will be directed by Aaryaan Saxena who said the movie is the saga of heartrending events based on the facts.

“It is my desire to showcase the sacrifices of Jammu and Kashmir police not only to the nation but to the whole world. This movie is a tribute to the unsung heroes who gave their lives in the line of duty to safeguard the lives of the common people of J&K,” Saxena said.