Film personalities pay homage to Manoj Kumar at prayer meet

Mumbai, Apr 6 (PTI) Several Hindi cinema personalities, including Prem Chopra, Ramesh Sippy, Rakesh Roshan, and Honey Irani, paid tributes to veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar at a prayer meet organised in his memory at a five-star hotel here on Sunday.

Kumar, whose film credits include "Shaheed", "Upkar", "Purab Aur Pachhim", "Roti Kapda Aur Makan", and "Kranti", died on early Friday morning in a hospital here due to age-related issues at the age of 87.

Irani arrived with son Farhan Akhtar, whereas Roshan was accompanied by wife Pinky Roshan.

A large placard with a young Kumar's photograph adorned with a wreath of white flowers was placed at the entrance of the hotel. It had the actor's real name Harikrishan Goswami written across along with his date of birth July 24, 1937 and date of demise April 4, 2025.

Others who attended the meet included Subhash Ghai, Aruna Irani, Ranjit, Shekhar Suman, Ashoke Pandit, Vindu Dara Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Esha Deol, Zayed Khan, Dheeraj Kumar, Poonam Sinha, Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan and Anu Malik.

Kumar, known as 'Bharat Kumar' among his fans for his roles in a series of patriotic films, also starred in movies such as "Woh Kaun Thi?", "Himalay Ki God Mein", "Do Badan", "Patthar Ke Sanam", "Hariyali Aur Raasta".

The actor is survived by his wife and two sons. PTI RDS RDS RDS