Film shoots on Borivali mangrove land: Maharashtra govt seeks report after Somaiya complains

Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) The Maharashtra government's environment department has asked the Mumbai suburban district collector and the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Mangrove Cell) to look into a complaint regarding the use of mangrove land in Borivali in the northern part of the metropolis for film shoots.

The directive was issued by Vishal Madane, under secretary of the environment department, following an email complaint received on February 23 from former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, which alleged encroachment and unauthorised use of land classified as green zone under Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

"The concerned authorities are required to verify the facts and take necessary steps as per procedure if any breach of the CRZ Notification 2019 or court orders dated October6, 2005, January 27, 2010, and September 17, 2018 is found," the communication from the environment department stated.

The complaint copy has also been forwarded to the Principal Secretary (Environment) and Chairperson of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), Madane said in the order.

A detailed report on the matter, including information on any action taken after on-site verification, must be submitted in 15 days, Somaiya said.

Somaiya claimed he had complained against misuse of mangrove properties in Malad a couple of years back and authorities had removed film studios as well as other similar structures erected illegally.

Mangrove areas in Mumbai fall under coastal zone regulations and are subject to specific land use rules, with deviation from these rules requiring examination and reporting by designated authorities. PTI ND BNM