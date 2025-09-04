'Film Study Circle' launched for film lovers to relive charm of acclaimed classics: Shelar

Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar on Thursday announced the launch of 'Film Study Circle' through Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, popularly known as Film City, to cultivate a discerning audience for quality cinema and enable film enthusiasts to relive the charm of acclaimed classics.

The state Department of Cultural Affairs and the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation, has been consistently implementing schemes, initiatives and campaigns to support and uplift the film fraternity, Shelar said.

"This new initiative will not only help create an audience with refined cinematic taste but will also offer cinephiles the rare opportunity to watch old, classic Marathi films on the big screen. In addition, a joint venture between Sahyadri channel and the Corporation will soon telecast quality Marathi films on Sahyadri," he said.

This will further encourage and promote Marathi cinema, Shelar said. PTI ND BNM