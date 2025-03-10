Film with Rani Mukerji didn't work out timewise: Shonali Bose

Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) Filmmaker Shonali Bose says she met Bollywood star Rani Mukerji for a potential feature film, but it didn't work out due to conflicting timelines.

According to reports, Mukerji was set to feature in a family drama, to be directed by Bose and produced by Junglee Pictures, the banner behind movies such as “Raazi” and “Badhaai Ho”.

The director, whose latest work is Prime Video series “Ziddi Girls”, said she would love to work with the actor in future.

“When talks happen in the industry, that's when the media thinks something's happening... (But) People have different timelines...

"When you just have a conversation and it's not even like 100 per cent (confirmed), people just want to jump. I met her and I love Rani. But the thing is, there is no collaboration right now because it didn't work out timewise. I'm sure we'll do something later," Bose told PTI.

Mukerji is set to reprise her role of the tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in “Mardaani 3”, which is scheduled for a release in 2026. The film will be directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by the actor’s husband Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. PTI KKP RDS RDS