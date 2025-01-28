Film with Salman Khan will take time, focus right now is 'Bada Naam Karenge': Sooraj Barjatya

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya says the script of his potential film with friend and frequent collaborator Salman Khan is still a work in progress as he is currently focused on his web series "Bada Naam Karenge".

Barjatya, known for films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!", "Hum Saath Saath Hain", and "Vivah", serves as the showrunner on the upcoming show which marks the foray of the director's family banner Rajshri Productions into the streaming space.

Asked about an update on the film with Khan, the filmmaker told PTI: “It will take me some time because I'm still writing it (the script). The focus right now has been on ‘Bada Naam Karenge’. It's a very big step for us. It's our first time in OTT. I'm really looking forward to seeing how people react to it,” Barjatya told PTI.

The filmmaker first worked with Khan on his 1989 directorial debut "Maine Pyar Kiya", and followed it up with "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!", "Hum Saath Saath Hain", and "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo".

Calling himself a "selfish director", Barjatya said he takes his own time to write a script.

“If I feel ready from within, I won't stop (writing). It's then difficult to stop me,” he added.

In all his four films with Khan, Barjatya cast him as Prem, a screen name that has become synonymous with the superstar.

The director said he never imagined it would go on to become such an iconic character in his films.

“This character started with me and Salman bhai. When we started ‘Maine Pyar kiya’, I used to go to him (when I was) writing a scene.

“He would read it and then put his bit into it. And that's how this character has come across over the years. But never had we thought it's going to be something (iconic) that we are going to be talking about,” he said.

"Bada Naam Karenge" follows the story of Rishabh and Surbhi (Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar), a Gen-Z couple navigating their dreams while embracing traditional family values. Directed by Palash Vasvani of “Gullak” fame, the series will premiere on Sony LIV on February 7.

Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, and Anjana Sukhani also round out the cast of the show.