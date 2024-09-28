Film with Vishal Bhardwaj has 'most accessible and relatable' subject: Shahid

Yas Island: Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor says his upcoming feature with frequent collaborator and director Vishal Bhardwaj is a departure from their previous "dark and broody" work.

The duo has worked on critically acclaimed films such as “Kaminey” (2009), “Haider” (2014), and “Rangoon” (2017).

Kapoor said his new film with Bhardwaj is an "interesting" project.

"It’s the most accessible and relatable subject that we’ve chosen. Sometimes we’ve chosen extremely intense subjects which would be dark and broody, but this is a lot more open and a lot more people would be interested in this subject,” the actor told PTI in a group media interaction at the IIFA Utsavam 2024.

Working with Bhardwaj is “earth-shatteringly” challenging, he said.

“Some of my best work is with him. He is the reason why I was able to discover myself in a different avatar as an actor, apart from just being seen in a certain space. It’s a privilege to work with Vishal sir,” Kapoor added.

The untitled movie, backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is touted to be a “big action commercial entertainer”. It features Triptii Dimri as the female lead.