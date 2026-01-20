Filmmaker Atlee, wife Priya Mohan expecting second child

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan on Tuesday that they are expecting their second child together.

The "Jawan" director and Mohan, also a film producer, shared the news on their respective social media accounts.

"Our home is about to get even cozier with the addition of our newest member! Yes ! We are pregnant again. Need all your blessings , love and prayers," they wrote on Instagram.

Atlee and Mohan got married in 2014 and the two welcomed their first child, son Meer, in January 2023.

Atlee, whose real name is Arun Kumar, is known for directing blockbuster movies “Raja Rani”, “Theri”, “Mersal” and “Bigil”. His last venture was ”Jawan”, featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

He is currently working on an untitled movie, starring Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and actor Deepika Padukone. PTI RB RB