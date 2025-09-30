Filmmaker Kanu Behl's 'Agra' to debut in theatres in November

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Filmmaker Kanu Behl’s critically-acclaimed feature film "Agra" will hit theatres across the country on November 14, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Co-written by Behl and Atika Chohan, the film explores sexual dynamics within a family and the fractures in a society grappling with shrinking spaces.

The film had its world premiere at the Directors’ Fortnight, an independent section at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, and went on to win multiple honours, including the Special Jury Award at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, Best Indie Film and Best Actor at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, and Best Film and Best Actor at the 2024 New York Indian Film Festival.

An Indo-French co-production between Saregama India Ltd, UFO Production and O28 Films, "Agra" is Behl’s second feature after "Titli" (2015), which also premiered at Cannes.

It was developed at the PJLF Three Rivers Residency in Italy and received backing from the ‘Aide aux cinémas du monde’ film fund. The ensemble cast features Rahul Roy in a comeback role alongside Priyanka Bose of "Lion" fame, debutant Mohit Agarwal, South actor Ruhani Sharma, and veteran performers Vibha Chibber, Sonal Jha and Aanchal Goswami.

"'Agra' has perhaps been the toughest journey of my life so far. A film that has taken me close to a decade to get to its eventual audience - the Indian viewers.

"My hope is that it speaks its voice loud and clear, and starts a conversation. About our sexuality, the spaces that we inhabit and everything that lies buried around it. I have never been so excited to share a piece of my work all these years!" Behl said in a statement.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Executive Vice President of Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd, said the company was committed to ensuring Indian audiences got access to such films.

"'Agra' is not an easy film — it's raw, bold and unflinching. Kanu holds up a mirror that compels us to confront the realities we usually choose to ignore. We're proud to bring this remarkable film to Indian theatres," he added.