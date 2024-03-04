Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala forays into Marathi cinema

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala announced on Monday that he will be collaborating with noted actor-producer Tejaswini Pandit on creating content in the Marathi language.

Nadiadwala’s wife Warda has joined hands with Pandit’s banner Sahyadri Films via her production company Jophiel Enterprise to invest in Marathi movies.

Known for backing movies such as “Chhichhore”, “Housefull” franchise, “83”, and “Bawaal”, Sajid Nadiadwala will serve as a presenter on these films.

Warda Nadiadwala said she is thrilled to partner with Pandit.

"I have a deep connection to the land, culture, and language—it's our home. Teaming up with Tejaswini Pandit fills us with excitement as we aim to present audiences with fresh perspectives and deeply impactful stories.

"I believe Tejaswini's insights about Marathi cinema. We aspire to exceed your expectations and hope for your love and blessings as we embark on this new journey in the flourishing Marathi cinema,” Warda said in a statement.

Pandit, known for acting in Marathi films like “Gaiir”, and “Mee Sindhutai Sapkal”, said through this collaboration, the idea is to present exceptional content to audiences.

“Marathi cinema has been known for its talented actors and filmmakers who have delivered memorable content. However, there has been a lack of grandeur and marketing in Marathi films, teaming up with Sajid and Warda to change that narrative.

This partnership is poised to be a game-changer, offering audiences a vast canvas to experience larger-than-life cinematic journeys,” she said.

The makers are yet to announce their upcoming slate of films.