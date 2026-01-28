Filmmaker Shivendra Singh Dungarpur named jury member at 2026 Berlin film festival

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur will serve as a jury member for the main competition at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

The jury will be headed by acclaimed German filmmaker Wim Wenders and also includes Nepalese director Min Bahadur Bham, South Korean star Bae Doona, American writer-director Reinaldo Marcus Green, Japanese filmmaker Hikari and Polish producer Ewa Puszczynska.

The jury is responsible for deciding the festival’s top honours, including the Golden Bear for Best Film, which is awarded to the film’s producers, and several Silver Bear awards — the Grand Jury Prize, Jury Prize, Best Director, Best Leading Performance, Best Supporting Performance, Best Screenplay and Outstanding Artistic Contribution.

Dungarpur founded production banner Dungarpur Films in 2001 and has created several award-winning commercials and documentaries over the past two decades.

His debut documentary "Celluloid Man" (2012), a portrait of film archivist P K Nair, won two National Film Awards and was screened at over 50 international film festivals. He followed it up with "The Immortals" (2015), which premiered at the Busan International Film Festival and went on to win the Special Jury Award at the Mumbai International Film Festival.

In 2014, Dungarpur established the Film Heritage Foundation, the only non-governmental organisation in India dedicated to the preservation of the country’s film heritage.

The foundation has since earned international recognition for its work in film restoration and archival preservation.

At the film gala, which will run from February 12 to 22, Dungarpur will also be presenting a 4K restored version of author and activist Arundhati Roy's cult 1989 movie "In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones".

The film will be screened in the Berlinale Classics section, with Roy and director Pradip Krishen set to attend the premiere along with Dungarpur.

Dungarpur was also responsible for Wenders India tour of several cities last year.

The festival organisers also announced juries for its sidebar events -- Perspectives, Documentary, Generation, and Shorts sections.

Shaunak Sen, the director of Oscar-nominated documentary "All That Breathes", is part of the documentary jury along with filmmaker Lemohang Mosese and film scholar B Ruby Rich.