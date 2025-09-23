Filmmaker Sofia Coppola to be honoured at MoMA Film Benefit

Los Angeles, Sep 23 (PTI) Hollywood filmmaker Sofia Coppola, best known for projects such as "The Virgin Suicides" and "Priscilla", will be honoured at New York’s MoMA Film Benefit 2025.

Sofia is the daughter of acclaimed filmmakers Francis Ford Coppola and late Eleanor Coppola.

She will be honoured at New York’s MoMA Film Benefit on November 12, according to the official website of the festival. Before venturing into direction, Sofia made her acting debut with the "Godfather" franchise.

"The Virgin Suicides", which released in 1999, marked her directorial debut. The 54-year-old filmmaker then when on to direct "Lost in Translation", which won her the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and earned her a nomination for best director.

MoMA Film Benefit will mark its 17th year with the upcoming edition. The annual event for the growth of the museum’s department of film, honours actors, writers and directors who have made significant contributions to the craft.

The evening, presented in association with CHANEL, will feature a red carpet, cocktails and a seated dinner followed by an award program highlighting Sofia's remarkable career.

"Sofia has forged a unique path in cinema, characterized by quiet elegance, emotional precision, and a distinctive aesthetic vision. Sofia's contributions as a director, screenwriter, producer, and cultural tastemaker have left an indelible mark on modern cinema", stated the press release.