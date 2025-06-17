Films made with unfinished screenplays responsible for dying movie industry: James Gunn

Los Angeles, Jun 17 (PTI) Filmmaker and DC Studios head James Gunn says the real reason for the dying movie industry is not the audience avoiding watching films, but projects being made with unfinished screenplays.

"I do believe that the reason why the movie industry is dying is not because of people not wanting to see movies. It’s not because of home screens getting so good. The number-one reason is because people are making movies without a finished screenplay," he told to entertainment website Rolling Stone in an interview.

Gunn, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film "Superman", which is slated to hit the big screen in July, mentioned DC Studios had to "kill" one of the projects due to a bad screenplay.

"Everybody wanted to make the movie. It was greenlit, ready to go. The screenplay wasn’t ready. And I couldn’t do a movie where the screenplay’s not good," he said.

Gunn's "Superman" stars David Corenswet in the titular role alongside Nicholas Hoult, Anthony Carrigan, Isabela Merced and Nathan Fillion among others.

It is slated to release in theatres on July 11. PTI ATR ATR ATR