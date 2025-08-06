Finn Wolfhard expresses bittersweet nostalgia as ‘Stranger Things’ finale wraps up

Los Angeles, Aug 6 (PTI) "Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard says shooting his final scene in the popular Netflix series was "one of the greatest" moments in his life.

“When I walked out from doing the scene, it was just one of the greatest moments in my entire life. I didn’t process at the time because it was just so emotional. There was a lot of Champagne,” Wolfhard told Variety in an interview.

The actor said while everyone around him was sad about the show ending with its fifth and final season, coming this November, he kept pushing away the thought.

“I turned around from the monitors, and it was hundreds of people just hanging out for the first time in the same room after 10 years of working. And they were just watching... So if that wasn’t enough of a mind**** there, it was also like, ‘Wait, that means it’s ending.’” Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on the sci-fi series by Matt and Ross Duffer, became an overnight star with the success of the show alongside castmates Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp. "Stranger Things" premiered in 2016 and instantly became a global sensation with its setting around a group of kids in the 1980s, who are pulled into solving a mystery that may endanger Hawkins, a fictional US town.

Other than "Stranger Things", Wolfhard has been in "It: Chapter One", "It: Chapter Two", and more recently in "Saturday Night". Going forward, Wolfhard plans to work as a director in a horror remake of "Idle Hands", a 1999 cult horror film.