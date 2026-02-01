Firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai home; probe on, murder bid case registered

Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) Unidentified persons opened fire at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's multi-storey residence in Mumbai's Juhu area in the wee hours of Sunday, officials said.

There were no reports of injuries, and it was not yet known whether the filmmaker was at his residence when the incident occurred, an official said.

The assailants fired at the first floor of the nine-storey building at around 12.45 am. At least five rounds were fired, the official said, adding that one bullet struck the glass of a gym located in the building.

Security outside the building was stepped up following the incident, he said.

"Someone fired on the building. Zonal police and crime branch teams are investigating," the official said.

The Juhu police and crime branch team rushed to the spot and launched the investigation.

The police were examining CCTV footage from around the building to identify the accused and establish the sequence of events.

Forensic science and ballistic experts' team also reached the spot to collect evidence, the official said.

The police registered a case on charges of attempt to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as provisions of the Arms Act, he added.

Shetty is best known for the "Golmaal" and "Singham" franchises led by Ajay Devgn and for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Chennai Express". PTI DC ZA NB GK