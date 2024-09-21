First look of Abhishek Bachchan's 'Be Happy' released

New Delhi: Streaming service Prime Video on Saturday unveiled the first look of Abhishek Bachchan-starrer "Be Happy".

Choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza, known for films such as "ABCD" movies, "Street Dancer 3D" and "Race 3", has directed the movie, which also features Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Inayat Verma, Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi.

The poster, shared by the streamer on social media pages, shows Bachchan and Verma as a father-daughter duo performing a contemporary dance move, highlighting the film’s dance-centric theme.

The release date for the movie will be announced later.

According to the official plotline, Bachchan plays Shiv Rastogi, a father who goes to great lengths to fulfill his daughter's dreams.

The movie captures the "bond between a devoted single father and his wise and witty daughter, who dreams of performing on the country’s biggest dance reality show," it said.

"'Be Happy' is a heartfelt story about a single father and his remarkable journey to help fulfil his daughter’s dream of performing on India’s biggest dance reality show. I strongly believe that viewers will connect with the emotional yet light-hearted narrative, and I look forward to audiences across the world to see this heartwarming story when it premieres soon on Prime Video," said D’Souza.

Nikhil Madhok, Head of India Originals at Prime Video India, said the streaming service aims to bring fresh, authentic and relatable stories that not just entertain the audience but also to resonate with them at a deeper level.

“On the occasion of Daughter’s Day, we’re thrilled to share the first look of our upcoming Original movie 'Be Happy', a powerful tale of a father’s resilience for his daughter’s dreams," he added.

"Be Happy" is produced by D’Souza's wife, Lizelle Remo D’Souza.