First poster of 'Border 2' unveiled, Sunny Deol-starrer to release in Jan 2026

Mumbai, Aug 15 (PTI) The makers of "Border 2" on Friday marked the 79th Independence Day by sharing the first poster of the film and announcing that the movie will make its debut in theatres on January 22, 2026, coinciding with the extended Republic Day weekend.

The sequel to J P Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster "Border" will see Sunny Deol return as a battle-hardened soldier, with the poster showing him in military fatigues, holding a bazooka and exuding fierce determination.

Inspired by true events, the film is directed by Anurag Singh and also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.

“'Border' is more than a film — it’s an emotion for every Indian. With 'Border 2', we aim to carry forward that legacy and bring it to a new generation. The new release date gives audiences more time to come together and experience the film in theatres during an extended Republic Day weekend," Bhushan Kumar said in a statement.

Nidhi Dutta said the new film will be a “heartfelt salute” to the armed forces, promising to evoke “the same pride and tears” as the original.

Director Singh said the Independence Day announcement was symbolic.

“This day reminds us of the sacrifices made by our soldiers for India’s freedom and so does our film. It’s an honour and a privilege to honour their undying spirit through this story," the filmmaker added.

"Border 2" is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with J P Films.