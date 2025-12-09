Five films from Latin America to be screened at 30th IFFK

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 9 (PTI) A package of five films with intense themes will be screened at the 30th International Film Festival of Kerala, beginning here on December 12.

The curated lineup includes Laura Casabe’s 'The Virgin of the Quarry Lake', Cecilia Kang’s 'Elder Son', Luciana Piantanida’s 'All the Strength', Verónica Perrotta’s 'Quemadura China', and Francisco J Lombardi’s 'Inside the Wolf', according to a release from the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, the festival organisers, on Tuesday.

Casabe’s 'The Virgin of the Quarry Lake' is a Spanish coming-of-age horror film based on two stories by Mariana Enriquez, exploring the pleasures, anxieties, and frenzy of teenage life.

Argentine-Korean filmmaker Cecilia Kang’s debut 'Elder Son' blends fiction and documentary to examine identity, migration, and cultural memory across generations.

The film won the Best Emerging Director award at the 78th Locarno Film Festival.

'Inside the Wolf' by Francisco J Lombardi depicts Peru’s internal conflict, violence, and indoctrination.

Luciana Piantanida’s fantasy feature 'All the Strength' received the Best Feature Film Award at the Buenos Aires International Festival of Independent Cinema (BAFICI).

Verónica Perrotta’s mockumentary 'Quemadura China' is also part of the package.

The IFFK will further showcase female talent and fresh perspectives through the 'Female Focus' category, featuring renowned directors Kristen Stewart, Louise Hemon, Gaya Jiji, Paulene Loquès, and Shu Qi.

The 30th edition of the festival will run from December 12 to 19. PTI MVG SSK