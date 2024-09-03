Flood relief: Junior NTR announces Rs 50 lakh donation each to AP, Telangana

Hyderabad, Sep 3 (PTI) Moved by the plight of people in flood-hit Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Tollywood hero Junior NTR announced a donation of Rs 50 lakh to each state on Tuesday.

In a social media post, he said he was praying to God for the recovery of Telugu people from this calamity soon.

"I am announcing a donation of Rs 50 lakh each to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as part of my support to the Telugu states," he said in a post on X.

Several parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are reeling from floods, with many areas submerged due to incessant torrential rains and subsequent overflowing of tanks and rivers over the past three days. PTI GDK SS