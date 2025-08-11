Folk-rock band The Lumineers to perform in Delhi-NCR in February 2026

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) American folk-rock band The Lumineers is set to perform in India as part of their ‘The Automatic World Tour’, the organisers said on Monday.

The Grammy-nominated group, known for hits such as "Ho Hey", "Cleopatra", "Stubborn Love" and "Ophelia", will perform at Huda Ground in Delhi-NCR on February 1, 2026.

The concert, produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, will be the band’s only stop in the subcontinent and is part of their world tour in support of their fifth studio album 'Automatic'.

The Lumineers, led by founding members Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites, has performed at major venues including Madison Square Garden, London’s O2 Arena, Glastonbury and Coachella.

“At BookMyShow Live, our mission has always been to bring world-class entertainment to Indian audiences and firmly place India on the global live entertainment map," Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said in a statement.

"'The Lumineers' are one of the most beloved indie-folk bands in the world, with a timeless sound that resonates across audiences. Bringing them back to India is truly exciting for us. Their music speaks to audiences across cultures and continents and we’re excited to bring Indian fans the rare and unforgettable opportunity to witness them live once more on home ground," he added.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale at noon on August 13, exclusively on BookMyShow. PTI RB RB RB RB