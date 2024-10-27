Folk singer Shardha Sinha on oxygen support

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Famous folk singer Sharda Sinha is on oxygen support following a health complication due to cancer, according to an AIIMS official.

Sinha (72) who has been suffering from multiple myeloma since 2017, is in the ICU of Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital (IRCH), the cancer institute of AIIMS.

"Sharda Sinha is hemodynamically stable but under constant monitoring. She has been suffering from multiple myeloma since 2017," Dr Rima Dada, professor in-charge of AIIMS media cell, said.

This comes just weeks after the singer lost her husband Braj Kishore Sinha following a brain haemorrhage due to a fall.

Be it songs in Maithili, Bhojpuri or Magahi languages, the Padma Bhushan awardee is a bid draw among households of the state.

Folk songs sung by her are an integral part of the Chhath festival. She has also sung for superhit Bollywood movies such as "Gangs of Wasseypur-2", "Hum Aapke Hain Kaun", and "Maine Pyar Kiya". PTI PLB MG RPA