Food festival serves delicacies from Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Embrace the drop in temperature with mountain-inspired delights from Uttarakhand as an ongoing food festival offers Delhiites a one-of-a-kind gastronomic adventure made out of regional Garhwali and Kumaoni cuisines from the hill state.

"Kauthig", a 10-day food extravaganza hosted by Hilton Garden Inn, New Delhi/Saket, promises to offer authentic and traditional recipes of the region.

The menu includes "Bhatt ki Churkani" (a lentil dish), "Aloo Mooli Thechwani" (a unique combination of radish and potato), "Dal ki Pakori" (lentil fritters) to "Khichdi with Pahadi Ghee and Curd".

The food festival is curated by chef Prateek Agrawal.

"The cuisine of Garhwal and Kumaon is as diverse as the landscapes of the region itself. At Kauthig, we’re proud to present a blend of forgotten recipes and authentic dishes, made with love and steeped in tradition.

"I’m thrilled to share these flavours with our guests and offer them an experience that will transport them to the Himalayan foothills," the chef said in a statement.

The starters section has no dearth of options for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. It features "Buransh Ka Sharbat", "Narangi Bhuna Kukkad" and "Dadim Maccha".

The main course, which is an eclectic mix of choicest vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, boasts of "Chimi ki Sabzi", "Pahadi Bhuna Mutton", "Masala Tari Kukkad", with the "Himalayan Red rice" and "Mandua ki Roti".

Sinful desserts like "Jhangora Ki Kheer" and the favourite local sweetmeat "Bal Mithai" are also on offer.

The food fair will come to a close on December 8.