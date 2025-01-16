For foreigners, India is abode of salvation from worldly bonds: Kailash Kher on Kumbh

Indore, Jan 16 (PTI) For the large number of foreigners attending the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India is the abode of salvation from worldly bonds, singer Kailash Kher said on Thursday.

Foreigners have earned a lot of wealth and invented many big machines, but they know they cannot get salvation and spiritual peace anywhere except India, Kher told reporters here.

“For foreigners, India is the abode of salvation (from worldly bonds)... Whatever you achieve in your life, you will have to come to India for spiritual peace,” said the popular singer.

Referring to Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’s wife Laurene Powell Jobs, who made headlines by attending the Maha Kumbh, Kher said many people from abroad are joining this religious event along with their families and paying obeisance to God.

To a question, the 51-year-old artist said that songs carrying obscene words should not be sung. Without naming anyone, he said, “Those who sang songs written in praise of eyes, ears and other body parts of humans, have lost their creative existence.” Kher said he has sung two songs titled ‘Mahakumbh Hai’ and ‘Mahakumbh Sangam’ on the occasion of the Maha Kumbh.

The Maha Kumbh – one of the largest spiritual gatherings on the planet – is being held on the banks of the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, in Prayagraj.

The mega fair, where millions of pilgrims turn up for a holy dip in the Sangam in their quest for 'Moksha' and to cleanse their sins in the sacred waters, kicked off on January 13 and will continue till February 26.

While nearly 5 crore people descended for the Maha Kumbh on the first two days itself, the Uttar Pradesh government, which is hosting the event, expects a footfall of 40 crore to 45 crore during the entire Mela period. PTI HWP MAS NR