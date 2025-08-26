Former actor Mayoori Kango becomes CEO at Publicis Groupe

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) "Papa Kehte Hai" star Mayoori Kango, who quit Bollywood to pursue a career in corporate world, has rejoined her former firm Publicis Groupe as CEO for its India Delivery Centre.

Kango shared the career update in a LinkedIn on Monday. She appeared in numerous movies and TV shows from 1995 to 2008. She is best known for appearing in Mahesh Bhatt's "Papa Kehte Hai", a romantic drama where she was paired opposite Jugal Hansraj. The movie was a hit and featured popular songs like "Ghar se nikalte hee" and "Ye jo thode se hain paise". Her last film appearance was in 2008 film "Kashmir Hamara Hai".

On LinkedIn, the 43-year-old, who also worked at Google, wrote that she has rejoined her former company as part of the global executive leadership team for global delivery.

"In this role, I'll be partnering with the PGD Global team to shape our solutions and services across media, tech and digital- while also stepping up our AI practice," her post read.

She added that AI is transforming the way people work, create and connect and she is "excited about harnessing its potential to remimagine the future of marketing and media".

Kango also added that she will serve as CEO and looks forward to working with talented teams.

Kango began her career when she cracked IIT Kanpur but opted to become an actor instead. She made her debut in the 1995 film "Naseem" which was based on the Babri Masjid demolition. Mahesh Bhatt's "Papa Kehte Hai" earned her critical praise.

She later moved into the television and featured in shows like "Dollar Bahu" and "Karishma - The Miracles of Destiny" where she played Karishma Kapoor's daughter.

The transition to the corporate world came in 2007 when she completed her MBA.