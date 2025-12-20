Former FilmCity MD Govind Swarup acquitted in 21-year-old corruption case

Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) A court here has acquitted former managing director of Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation (FilmCity) Govind Swarup in a 2004 case of corruption, stating that the evidence did not show any intention to commit fraud.

Judge S S Nagur of the special court for Anti-Corruption cases on December 12 also acquitted then financial advisor of FilmCity Ashok Shukla.

"Evidence on record does not show any intention on the part of accused to cause loss to the organisation by committing fraud," the court noted.

The ACB had alleged financial mismanagement and misappropriation of funds in connection with a mega-event titled "Hum Ek Hai" planned for Republic Day in 2001.

The accused conspired with the producer (who died during the trial), executed agreements without approval and opened unauthorized joint bank accounts with private individuals, it was alleged.

They also pledged FilmCity corporation's fixed deposits to secure loans and bank guarantees for the private event, thereby causing it a loss of Rs 6.42 crore, the prosecution claimed.

The reasoned order, available on Saturday, noted that financial losses did occur, but the prosecution failed to prove criminal intent or personal gain by the officials.

"On the contrary, the agreement which was brought on record showed that efforts were made to cover up the loss suffered due to non telecast of the programme at large scale," the court said. PTI AVI KRK