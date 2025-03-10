Former One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson thanks Indian fans for ‘mind-blowing’ debut concert

Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) International pop artist Louis Tomlinson on Sunday made a smashing India debut at the third edition of Lollapalooza India music festival, describing it as a “mind-blowing and incredible” experience.

Taking the stage shortly after 7 pm on the second day of the festival, the singer-songwriter kicked off his performance with an introduction: “My name is Louis Tomlinson, and this is my fu***** incredible band.” The 33-year-old artist, who hails from Doncaster, England, said he had never imagined about performing a show in India.

“Never in a million fu***** years did I ever think I’d be in India when I was a young lad, and never did I think I’d be performing here. It’s mind-blowing man, I can’t get my head around it. I love you,” he said.

Even though many ardent fans of Tomlinson thronged the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in South Mumbai, the crowd seemed a bit thinner as compared to day one of the music festival, perhaps due to the final match of the ICC Champions Trophy between India and New Zealand.

“My view was like, from there and I could see like maybe this many people and thinking f****** hell, no one’s turned up. Thank you all for turning up," the singer said on a lighter note.

“Thank you so much, this is going to be a good one,” he said, adding that he was going to sing one of his hit songs "Drag Me Down", which resulted in loud cheers from the crowd.

The concert was a delightful mix of nostalgia and fresh tracks as Tomlinson performed popular songs from his One Direction days, like "Where Do Broken Hearts Go" and "Night Changes", alongside his solo hits such as "Written All Over Your Face", "Out of System", "Saturdays", "Back To You Now", and "We Made It".

Popular British boy band One Direction comprised Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and the late Liam Payne. The members went on an indefinite hiatus as a group in March 2016 to focus on the individual careers.

Having toured around the world for his music concerts, the singer took a moment to appreciate the unwavering support he has received over the years.

“Every single place I go, I get so much support. This is a collaborative experience; we are doing this together, and the confidence that you all give me. Thanks, all my love. You are incredible. I’ll never ever forget this. Thank you, India for everything,” he said.

As the concert drew to a close, Tomlinson said wanted to capture the moment with the crowd and his band on camera.

“I want to remember this moment,” he said.

Day two of the Lollapalooza India also saw performances of many celebrated artists, including singer Lisa Mishra, singer-songwriter Raghav Meattle, sitar player Niladri Kumar, rapper duo Raftaar x KR$NA, Hanumankind, rock band Nothing But Thieves, and DJ John Summit.

The music gala is promoted and co-produced by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of entertainment company BookMyShow, along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents. PTI KKP RDS RDS