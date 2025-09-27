Four Bengali films released during Durga Puja

Kolkata, Sep 27 (PTI) In a treat for Bengali audiences, four new movies were released during this Durga Puja season, and the footfall in theatres is impressive, sources at Eastern India Motion Pictures Association said on Saturday.

The films are of varied genres - from period drama to thriller to detective story.

Dhrubo Bannerjee's 'Raghu Dakat', casting Bengali superstar Dev, Sohini Sarkar, Anirban Bhattacharya, Roopa Ganguly is running to packed theatres. The movie is set during the colonial period, where British officers terrorise people and a warrior rises to save the poor.

'Raktabeej 2', directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, has recorded houseful shows in both multiplexes and single screens. The film casts Abir Chatterjee, Ankush Hazra, Mimi Chakraborty, Victor Banerjee and Koushani Mukherjee.

The film tells the story of a terrorist who faces an intelligence officer while trying to assassinate a VIP.

Subhrajit Mitra directed 'Devi Chowdhurani', starring Bengali film industry idol Prosenjit Chatterjee, Srabanti Chatterjee, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, and Darshana Banik. The film has also recorded near occupancy in most shows and houseful in evening shows, the sources said.

'Devi Chowdhurani' is an adaptation of 'Vande Mataram' writer Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay's 1884 novel which narrates the tale of a young woman turned bandit queen who is feared by tyrant rulers.

The fourth film, 'Joto Kando Kolkatatei' is directed by Anik Dutta and is a tribute to Satyajit Ray's detective fiction. It is built on original script and screenplay by the director where a young woman is in quest for her biological family and hires a detective.

Starring Abir Chatterjee, Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed, Roja Paromita Dey and Dulal Lahiri, the movie has also recorded houseful shows in single screens and plexes.

Prosenjit Chatterjee said, "If all of them do well, that will in turn help the Bengali film industry and make people head towards theatres to watch our films. But of course I wish my film Devi Chowdhurani is seen by most followed by others," he told PTI.

"I have already seen one of the films and was struck by its gripping narrative. I intend to watch all three others in coming days," film director Kaushik Ganguly said. PTI SUS NN