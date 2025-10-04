Fox cancels ‘The Great North’ after five seasons

Los Angeles, Oct 4 (PTI) Animated comedy "The Great North" will not be returning for a sixth season, confirmed Fox.

The news comes two weeks after the 20th TV Animation series, executive produced by Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Loren Bouchard, wrapped its fifth season on the network.

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the channel has confirmed there will be no more seasons for it.

"We’re so grateful for everything Wendy, Lizzie, Loren and the amazing cast and crew put into The Great North,” said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network in a statement.

“It’s difficult to say goodbye, but we’re thankful for the five hilarious seasons 'The Great North' brought to the iconic Animation Domination lineup," he added.

The series was left out of Fox's deal with Fox TV Animation which renewed animated shows including "The Simpsons", "Family Guy", "Bob's Burgers" and "American Dad".

"The Great North" which premiered in 2021 explores the lives of Beef Tobin, a single father in the fictional town of Lone Moose, Alaska and his four children Wolf, Ham, Judy, and Moon, as well as Wolf's wife Honeybee. The show featured the voices of Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust, and Aparna Nancherla.

Created and written by "Bob’s Burgers" executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and writer Minty Lewis, the show is a 20th Television Animation production and its animation was produced through Bento Box Entertainment. PTI SMR SMR ATR ATR ATR