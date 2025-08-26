Francis Ford Coppola's ‘The Godfather’ trilogy to return to Indian theatres in 4K restoration

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) American cinema icon Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather" trilogy will return to cinema halls across India in a 4K restored version, PVR INOX announced on Tuesday.

The landmark films -- "The Godfather" (1972), "The Godfather Part II" (1974) and "The Godfather Part III" (1990) — will be re-released in select theatres, starting with the first instalment on September 12, followed by the two sequels on October 17 and November 14, respectively.

Adapted from Mario Puzo’s bestselling novel, the trilogy is widely regarded as a cornerstone of global cinema. It introduces the powerful Italian-American mafia family led by Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) and then traces the transformation of his youngest son, Michael (Al Pacino), from a reluctant outsider into a ruthless mafia boss.

The trilogy, which explores themes of power, loyalty, family, corruption, morality, and the cost of ambition, redefined gangster films and has had a lasting cultural impact on cinema worldwide.

In a statement, Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist, PVR INOX Ltd, said "The Godfather" trilogy remains the gold standard of cinematic storytelling - a masterclass in performance, direction, and narrative depth.

"At PVR INOX,our constant endeavour is to curate the finest cinematic experiences, and there is no greater honour than bringing this legendary saga back to our cinemas.

"Loved by generations across the globe, it has inspired countless filmmakers and cinephiles. For the first time in India, audiences will experience these iconic films on the big screen in close succession. For the younger generation, it is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to discover the brilliance of The Godfather on the big screen. For those who’ve loved it for decades, it’s a homecoming," Bijli said. PTI RB RB RB