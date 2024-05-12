Frank Grillo to portray Rick Flag Sr in 'Peacemaker 2'

Los Angeles, May 12 (PTI) Actor Frank Grillo has joined the upcoming season two of the DC series "Peacemaker", creator James Gunn has announced.

In the HBO Max show, Grillo will portray the role of Rick Flag Sr, the father of Suicide Squad member Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman). He will also voice the character in the animated series "Creature Commandos".

Gunn confirmed the news in a post on Threads on Friday.

"Pleased to announce the great Frank Grillo will be reprising the role of Rick Flag, Sr — the role he'll first play in animated form in 'Creature Commandos' — throughout season 2 of 'Peacemaker'. Christopher Smith and Rick Sr have a little unfinished business to take care of," the filmmaker captioned a series of pictures.

"Peacemaker" is a spin-off to Gunn's 2021 movie "The Suicide Squad", in which John Cena played the title role. The series is fronted by Cena, who will reprise his role of the jingoistic mercenary Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker.

The production for the upcoming season of "Peacemaker" began last month, with Gunn directing some of the episodes alongside other three directors.

The first season released in 2022 and also starred Jennifer Holland, Alison Araya, Danielle Brooks and Lochlyn Munro.