Frankie Muniz on 'Malcolm in the Middle' co-star Bryan Cranston: He still reaches out to check in on me

Los Angeles, Nov 30 (PTI) Hollywood actor Frankie Muniz says Bryan Cranston, who portrayed his father in the popular sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle", is still in touch with him and reaches out to check in on his on-screen son from time to time.

Muniz portrayed the role of Malcolm in the 2000's serial, which ran for seven seasons on Fox.

Cranston, who later went on to lead one of the biggest shows in TV history "Breaking Bad", essayed the role of Hal in "Malcolm in the Middle".

"He (Cranston) still reaches out to me every couple of weeks (to) check in on me. He really cares about what I’m doing, comes to the races, if my band was playing, came to shows. I mean, he’s such an inspiration, and like I said, that’s what I strive to be that for someone else in the future," Muniz said on the "Inside of You" podcast.

The actor, 38, also recalled working with Cranston, 68 when he was in his pre-teens.

"When I was 11, 12 years old, he really became like a father figure to me. And then even still to this day, you know, he’s essentially like a Hollywood god at this point. You know what I mean? Like he’s done incredible films, incredible shows, won tons of awards. Like he’s literally 'It'," he added.

Muniz most recently appeared in the reality show "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Australia", whereas Cranston appeared in the action comedy film "Argylle".