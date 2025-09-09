Fred Hechinger to star in 'A Long Winter'

Los Angeles, Sep 9 (PTI) Hollywood actor Fred Hechinger is set to feature in an upcoming film from director Andrew Haigh, titled "A Long Winter".

Hechinger is known for his roles in projects such as HBO's acclaimed series "The White Lotus", superhero film "Kraven the Hunter", and "News of the World". among others.

As reported by the entertainment news outlet Deadline, Haigh will direct the film from his own script, and the producer credits are still being worked out for it.

The plot follows Louise, the alcoholic mother of Mike (Hechinger) and Tommy, take off after a quarrel with her husband Lester, walking with her dog to the home of her brother Frank, quite a few miles away.

When a snowstorm blows up suddenly and socks down the entire area, Lester and Mike begin a search, which is soon expanded with the aid of local neighbors and local law enforcement.

Hechinger's latest work is "Preparation for the Next Life". Directed by Bing Liu, the film released in theatres on September 5 and is based on the 2014 novel by Atticus Lish with the same title.

It also stars Sebiye Behtiyar in the lead alongside Hechinger. PTI ATR ATR ATR